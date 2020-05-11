Kentucky Begins Economic Thaw As Businesses Reopen

Monday, May 11 marked two milestones in the economic reopening plan outlined by Governor Andy Beshear: the first large-scale resumption of activity in some sectors and the beginning of Beshear’s recommendation that all Kentuckians wear a face mask when outside the home. West Kentucky businesses are working to comply with state guidelines and repair the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

The phase one reopening, part of Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” initiative, includes manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (no fans allowed) and dog grooming/boarding services. One of the businesses fully opening their doors is the Sisk Auto Mall in Hopkinsville. Owner Wilson Sisk said customers are responding positively to the reopening.

“I think our customers have been happy before,” Sisk said. “I think they’re certainly happy to come sit down in an environment that’s safe and I think the mood has been good.”

Sisk said his employees are required to wear masks and gloves if they are able. Other precautions include frequently sanitizing surfaces, test drives without staff members present, and plexiglass “sneeze guards” installed to prevent contact between staff and customers. Sisk also said cars are sanitized internally after test drives, as well as before and after service appointments.

Sisk said he is encouraging all visitors to the dealership to wear a mask, but it will not be a requirement. He said masks are available for customers who would like to wear one.

“We are asked to encourage them. We don’t know everybody’s situation with regards to how they feel about the virus or whether they have health concerns where they can’t wear one. We make them available to everyone,” Sisk said.

Beshear announced on April 27 any Kentuckian working at or visiting an essential or reopening business should wear a face mask. The mask recommendation is in addition to the standard social distancing guidelines in place since March. Despite the governor’s request, the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies are not obligated to require residents to wear face coverings.

“You cannot lawfully be arrested or cited simply for not wearing a mask,” explained McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell in a Facebook post.

Although law enforcement cannot enforce the governor’s recommendation, Frizzell said businesses may ask patrons to leave if they are not wearing a mask.

“Businesses have a constitutional right to ask you to wear a mask and refuse service if you don't,” Frizzell said. “I am not saying I agree with that request but they do have the right.”

One of the hands-on sectors working closely to ensure mask compliance is the commonwealth’s cosmetology services. Barbers, salons and other cosmetology businesses will open May 25 as part of the first phase of “Healthy at Work.” Marlene Devine is a cosmetologist at Beauty Biz in Benton. She said preparing to reopen in the midst of a global pandemic has been difficult.

“In our industry, we are taught strictly airborne pathogen diseases, sanitation and how important it is to sterilize everything and disinfect everything,” Devine said. “With that being said, we knew that what we had been told about COVID-19 was scary because of what could happen. We were hesitant about coming back to work but at the same time we knew it was something we would have to do eventually.”

Devine said Beshear is currently reviewing a plan submitted by the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology to safely reopen the sector. She said protocol will include sanitizing equipment after every use, scheduling only one appointment at a time and working at half-capacity in the shop. She said she saw an average of 10-15 clients per day before the pandemic, and she expects that range to decrease to 8-10 due to the requirements imposed on the salon.

Devine said the decreased client capacity coupled with skyrocketing costs of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment will lead to higher prices for cosmetology services.

“When we break it down we have to look at what we’re making per hour,” Devine explained. “If we don’t raise our prices, some of us will be looking at making eight dollars an hour.”

Despite the ongoing public health risk and oncoming price increases, Devine said she is already booked through the month of June.

“When there was a release that we were opening back up, my phone was like a hotbox. It was ringing off the wall. That night, I think I received text messages for probably five hours,” Devine said.

Devine said she will still seek partial unemployment benefits due to the financial strain imposed by the reopening requirements.

Other organizations slated to open over the coming weeks include retail and houses of worship. Up-to-date information on the “Healthy at Work” initiative and the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky can be found here.