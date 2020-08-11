Kentucky College Students Named To New Advisory Board

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says 22 students have been named to a new advisory group that will offer diverse insights on pressing issues.

A statement from the council says the Student Advisory Group will hold its first meeting Thursday to discuss goals for the next year.

Council leaders say they hope to gain viewpoints from the group on a variety of educational matters.

The group is comprised of students from public institutions across the state who have completed at least one year of college credit and who cited a broad spectrum of ideas and concerns in their applications.