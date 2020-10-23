Kentucky Congressman Says He Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine

A Kentucky Congressman says he won’t be taking the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted on Thursday that he hopes a vaccine is developed soon, but he doesn’t plan to use it. When asked about it by the Courier Journal, Massie said in a statement that he didn’t see the vaccine as necessary for him. He says he's not in a high-risk category and trusts his immune system over pharmaceuticals. Massie's Democratic opponent in the general election is nurse practitioner Alexandra Owensby. She says people feel like a vaccine is being rushed, but she hopes most people will get it.