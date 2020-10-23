Kentucky Congressman Says He Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine

By 2 hours ago

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., shown here on Capitol Hill in 2013.
Credit Kentucky.com

A Kentucky Congressman says he won’t be taking the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. 

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted on Thursday that he hopes a vaccine is developed soon, but he doesn’t plan to use it. When asked about it by the Courier Journal, Massie said in a statement that he didn’t see the vaccine as necessary for him. He says he's not in a high-risk category and trusts his immune system over pharmaceuticals. Massie's Democratic opponent in the general election is nurse practitioner Alexandra Owensby. She says people feel like a vaccine is being rushed, but she hopes most people will get it.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine

Related Content

Kentucky Releases Draft Plan For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By John Boyle Oct 19, 2020
Kentucky Pediatric/Adult Research chief operating officer and research director Marty Osbourn

Kentucky officials have announced a draft plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as first shipments become available later this year or early 2021.