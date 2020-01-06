Kentucky Counties Pass Resolution Supporting Gun Rights

A handful of Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments “Second Amendment sanctuaries."

Dozens of others are poised to vote on the issue. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Letcher County is among the latest to pass such a resolution as a defense against possible legislation that could limit access to firearms. Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams says the resolution mostly serves to warn politicians of political blowback that could result from supporting gun control legislation.

A state lawmaker has said he is drafting a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would allow firearms to be taken if an individual is deemed dangerous.