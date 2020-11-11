Kentucky Eateries Offer Free Meals For 'Useless' Trump Hats

Two restaurant owners in Kentucky are offering free food and drinks to anyone who turns in merchandise promoting President Donald Trump.

Troy King and Selena Johnson own Pollo - A Gourmet Chicken Joint in Louisville. They are also proud supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

They announced the promotion as an olive-branch to the opposing side, offering free meals to anyone wanting to get rid of what they called "useless" Trump memorabilia.

King says a caller tried to threaten him into taking down the offer. They're expanding it instead.