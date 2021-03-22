Kentucky Extends State Tax Filing Deadline To May 17

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has directed the Revenue Department to extend the deadline for residents to file their state income taxes.

A statement from the Finance and Administration Cabinet says the date was extended from April 15 to May 17. The move comes after the federal tax filing deadline also was moved to the same date in response to delays and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say the postponement applies to individual taxpayers only.

More information is available on the Revenue Department’s website.