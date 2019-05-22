Kentucky GOP Senator Says Legislative Leaders Close On Pension Deal

In the midst of reflecting on Primary 2019, Gov. Matt Bevin was also asked about what remains a pressing topic in Frankfort. Pension reform questions can surface anytime, anywhere when state officials are involved.

When quizzed on what voters will want to talk about in the fall campaign, Bevin responded, quote, “They want to talk about the pension, even when they don’t want to talk about the pension, it’s topical now.” Still, a special legislative session to consider pension changes for universities and quasi-state government agencies remains in limbo.

Later when he got the question of timing, Bevin turned to his running mate, State Senator Ralph Alvarado. “Any thoughts member of the legislature. This is one of 138 people who are going to have more to say about that than I will,” said Bevin

“We’ve been working very hard with a lot of members of the House and Senate, we’re very close,” added Alvarado.

As far as when a special session might occur, Alvarado said there are a couple of windows of opportunity before July first. The GOP lawmaker said there’s optimism, but still a need to make sure there are the votes to pass such legislation.

The most pressing pension reforms pertain to a number of regional universities and even more quasi-government agencies. Those organizations are working to finalize budgets which go into effect in July.

