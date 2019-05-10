Kentucky Health Departments Making Contingent Budget Preparations

The president of the Kentucky Health Departments Association said public health agencies across the Commonwealth are preparing budgets, realizing pension relief may not come from Frankfort soon. Governor Bevin has unveiled his latest proposal for quasi-government agencies and regional universities. But he’s not made a decision yet about any special legislative session.

Buffalo Trace Health Department Director and Association Head Allison Adams said it’s hard to say how soon health services might be impacted if no legislative action comes before July. “I can’t speak on exactly if that would happen on July second or if some health departments could in fact, manage a gradual change, let clients know that these services will no longer be available at the health department,” said Adams

Adams said the organization representing 120 county health departments statewide support much in the governor’s plan. She added there is concern about pension costs associated with existing health department employees with ten years or more experience.

Adams said a year freeze on pension obligations is needed to further restructuring already in the works. “A lot of health departments have already made those changes, but just gives us that time to adjust and find the partners that we need, reduce the staff that’s necessary and focus our resources our known resources that we have to spend them in the best places possible to influence the better health of all Kentuckians,” noted Adams.

Adams said the ability to opt out of the state retirement system is also important.