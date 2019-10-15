Kentucky Lawmakers Offer Bills To Strengthen Ethics Laws

By 12 minutes ago

Credit belchonock / 123rf Stock Photo

Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky have unveiled proposals that would strengthen executive branch ethics and election laws.

One bill would increase reporting of state resources used for personal or political reasons. Rep. Angie Hatton says news reports about Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's use of a taxpayer-owned aircraft showed her the need for more transparency and accountability.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Bevin didn't give a reason for 28 of 112 trips he took using the state plane in 2016 and 2017.

Another proposal would require all candidates for statewide constitutional offices to release three years of tax returns.

The newspaper reported Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine calls the Democrats' actions "a political stunt." Bevin is seeking a second term in the Nov. 5 election. His Democratic challenger is Andy Beshear.

Tags: 
Gov. Matt Bevin
Angie Hatton
Attorney General Andy Beshear
2019 Election

