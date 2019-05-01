Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Candidate Recovering From Wreck

A Democratic candidate for Kentucky lieutenant governor says she hopes to be back on the campaign trail later this week after recovering from a car wreck.

Stephanie Horne told the Courier Journal she "was in a pretty big car accident" on Tuesday in Jefferson County. She said a van belonging to a senior living facility hit her vehicle. She said she didn't think anyone in the van was hurt.

Horne is running with House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins in a four-way primary for governor.

Horne was taken to an emergency room and had X-rays but said nothing was broken. She was alone in her vehicle.

Louisville police spokesman Lamont Washington said the police report indicated the van driver didn't see Horne's vehicle and struck it.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com