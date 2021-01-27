Kentucky Nonprofit Launches Free Fundraising Boot Camp For Small Businesses

A Kentucky entrepreneurship nonprofit is offering free training sessions on fundraising for small businesses in the commonwealth.

The “Fundraising Boot Camp” begins Feb. 16, with participating businesses hearing from a variety of industry leaders and entrepreneurs over a period of thirty days. The courses will feature 90 minute webinars, online courses, live case studies, and e-learning that covers how to pitch a business and find funding that fits its needs.

SBV President Bobby Clark said the boot camp will expose businesses to a wide variety of potential funding sources.

“We are excited to announce a free Fundraising Boot Camp for small businesses or those wanting to start a business,” Clark said in a press release. “Learn how to get funding from banks, crowdfunding, grants and angel or venture capital funding.”

Find more information here or register for the Fundraising Boot Camp here

 

