Kentucky Offers Portal To Apply As Election Poll Worker

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has unveiled a process for voters to apply to serve as poll workers for the November election.

Adams said Tuesday that the Poll Worker Volunteer Portal is now available. He says the portal submits applications to each applicant's county clerk, who then will contact the volunteer. Adams says the number of poll workers in Kentucky is critically low.

The state is trying to recruit poll workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adams says the availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on Election Day.