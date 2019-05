Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she won’t run for governor or any other statewide office this year.

In a statement released Monday, Grimes said that she had been considering a campaign to become Kentucky’s second female governor but ended speculation that she would do so.

“While I am grateful for the confidence, support and friendship from thousands of supporters across this state, I have decided not to run another statewide campaign this year,” Grimes said.