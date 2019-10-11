Kentucky Politics Distilled: Less Than A Month Until Election Day

This week in Kentucky politics, a judge says that Republican attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron is eligible to run, ruling against a claim that he doesn’t have enough experience.

Teachers in several rural districts received emails to this week on their official accounts supporting Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection. And Bevin’s attempt to reshape Kentucky’s Medicaid system is back in court. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL talked to capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.