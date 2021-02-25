Kentucky Postsecondary Institutions Receive Funding From COVID-19 Relief Package

Postsecondary institutions in Kentucky are taking advantage of $203,628,298 in COVID-19 relief funding authorized by Congress in December. Murray State University is among them, and set to receive $10.2 million.

According to a release from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Department of Education will distribute the funds to dozens of colleges and universities in the commonwealth.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

View the full list of Kentucky institutions receiving funding below:

Alice Lloyd College

$1,309,966

American College of Barbering

$76,600

American National University

$335,944

Appalachian Beauty School

$35,066

Asbury Theological Seminary

$419,058

Asbury University

$1,736,565

Ashland Community and Technical College

$3,997,808

ATA College

$1,084,525

Barrett & Company School of Hair Design

$48,170

Beckfield College

$647,452

Bellarmine University

$3,570,531

Berea College

$5,326,942

Big Sandy Community and Technical College

$4,476,232

Brescia University

$1,196,232

Campbellsville University

$7,256,937

Centre College of Kentucky

$1,421,366

Eastern Kentucky University

$18,411,187

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

$6,335,828

Galen Health Institutes

$5,652,086

Georgetown College

$1,481,847

Henderson Community College

$1,807,184

Hopkinsville Community College

$3,556,627

Ideal Beauty Academy

$24,636

Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology

$41,995

Kentucky Christian University

$919,413

Kentucky Horseshoeing School

$24,175

Kentucky State University

$2,817,902

Kentucky Wesleyan College

$1,448,016

Lexington Healing Arts Academy

$68,733

Lexington Theological Seminary

$21,480

Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology

$38,613

Lindsey Wilson College

$4,250,842

Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary

$53,158

Medical Career and Technical College

$117,213

MedQuest College

$671,848

Midway University

$1,614,558

Morehead State University

$11,119,678

Murray State University

$10,236,265

Paul Mitchell The School ‐ Lexington

$172,777

Paul Mitchell The School ‐ Louisville

$151,035

PJ's College of Cosmetology

$279,570

PJ's College of Cosmetology

$51,177

Regina Webb Academy

$20,918

Somerset Community College

$7,072,505

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

$3,839,470

Spalding University

$1,902,707

Summit Salon Academy

$109,212

Thomas More University

$2,520,355

Transylvania University

$1,278,124

Tri‐State Barber College

$19,107

Union College

$1,956,695

University of Kentucky

$26,729,420

University of Louisville

$20,434,285

University of Pikeville

$2,756,839

University of the Cumberlands

$5,852,797

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

$6,080,214

Western Kentucky University

$18,748,413