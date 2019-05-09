Kentucky Primary 2019: Adam Edelen, The Well-Funded Progressive

Adam Edelen is one of four Democrats running for governor this year, and he's is doing something most Democrats running for statewide office in Kentucky have avoided…running as a progressive. Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has this profile.

Edelen wants Kentucky to invest in renewable energy, decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and he supports abortion rights.

Edelen is one of four Democrats running for governor this year. He’s a businessman from Lexington and previously served as state auditor, before he lost reelection in 2015.

After that, Edelen established Edelen Strategic Ventures, a consulting firm where he has helped develop a solar power project in Pike County on top of a former coal mine.

Not as well-known as the presumed front runner Andy Beshear, Edelen has run an aggressive ad campaign to try and build his name recognition. His running mate is Gill Holland, a Louisville filmmaker and real estate mogul who has loaned the campaign $1.5 million out of a total $2.4 million raised so far. (Holland is also a board member of Louisville Public Media; per LPM policy he is on leave from the board for the entirety of the campaign.)

Before his term as state auditor, Edelen served as Gov. Steve Beshear’s chief of staff, as Kentucky’s director of homeland security and worked as a staffer in Gov. Paul Patton’s office.

Edelen sat for an hour-long interview with WFPL reporters in March. You can listen to his full interview below, or read and listen to highlights on some of the big issues facing Kentucky today. Transcripts have been condensed for clarity.

Edelen on what Kentucky should do to address its underfunded pension systems

Edelen on ways Kentucky could raise revenue

Edelen’s position on Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion

Edelen on recent anti-abortion laws passed by the Kentucky General Assembly

Edelen on possible solutions for the opioid crisis

Edelen’s position on school choice and charter schools

Edelen’s stance on climate change

Edelen on ways to spur economic development in eastern Kentucky