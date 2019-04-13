Kentucky State Police: Escaped Inmate Found In Warren County

By & 5 minutes ago

Charles Pedigo
Credit via Kentucky Emergency Management, Region 2 Facebook

Saturday 4/13 Update:   Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville said in a release on Saturday that the Warren County Sheriff's Department located Charles Pedigo at a residence on H E Johnson Road. A homeowner called the police after finding a man on her front porch trying to quiet her dogs. Pedigo was arrested and is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex.

Police said in a statement that the state prison in western Kentucky reported that 44-year-old Charles Pedigo escaped from the facility Wednesday evening. Authorities say he was serving a 29-year sentence on assault charges.

Pedigo is originally from Scottsville and is described as 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds. Police say he has a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm and a tattoo of a dream catcher with an eagle on his upper right arm. He has ties to Allen, Hardin and Simpson counties.

Anyone with information on Pedigo's location is urged to contact police.

Tags: 
Charles Pedigo
Kentucky State Police