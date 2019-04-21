Kentucky State Police Investigating Inmate Death In Graves County

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of an inmate Saturday evening at the Graves County Jail.

According to a release, the McCracken County Coroner's Office notified KSP of an inmate death on Sunday around 1 a.m. The inmate was discovered Saturday at 5:27 p.m. as unresponsive and needing medical attention.

The inmate was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center and later transferred to Baptist Health Paducah where he died at 10:30 p.m.

The inmate's identity is being withheld until kin are notified.

KSP is conducting a death investigation. An autopsy is being conducted in Louisville.