Kentucky Temporarily Suspends Some Motor Safety Requirements To Assist Hurricane Zeta Victims

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is suspending some safety rules in an effort to expedite aid to areas impacted by Hurricane Zeta.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray ordered relief for commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas. Gray said in a release the measures will allow faster repairs to buildings without electrical power in Zeta’s course.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets to Louisiana and other areas where this powerful storm can be expected to knock out electrical power and cause other damage,” Gray said.

Governor Andy Beshear commended the commonwealth’s commercial drivers for stepping up to provide assistance in a time of need for many Americans.

“My heart is with our fellow Americans in communities harmed by Zeta. If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we can only face big challenges as a country when we come together and help each other in our times of greatest need,” said Beshear. “Once again, Kentucky’s commercial drivers have answered the call and our Transportation Cabinet supports them fully.”

The order also authorizes the Transportation Cabinet to waive permit fees for overweight and over-dimensional vehicles. The emergency declaration is set to expire on November 15.

