Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Seeking Input From Mayfield Residents In Planning Study

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering Mayfield residents an opportunity to make their voices heard on transportation needs in the city.

The Mayfield Small Urban Planning Study is accepting public comments until Friday, August 14. The study is examining traffic congestion and safety in the Mayfield area. The cabinet said over 150 public comments have already been submitted.

District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the survey will help develop long-term plans for traffic management as well as short-term fixes that may be quickly handled. A KYTC press release states data from the survey, coupled with recent crash analysis, will help cabinet officials to understand specific and big-picture needs.

The survey may be accessed here. The interactive format allows participants to drop a pin at their specific location in order to more accurately describe conditions.

The KYTC plans to publish their findings based on the survey in 2021.