Kentucky Trooper Says High Rural Traffic Expected This Weekend

Traffic congestion on Kentucky roadways is likely to pick up as Memorial Day Holiday travelers hit the road. AAA reports nearly 43 million Americans are expected to get away this weekend, the largest number since 2005.

It’s not just interstates where traffic picks up over a holiday. Pike County State Trooper William Petry said U.S. Highway 23 runs from the Virginia to Ohio borders through Kentucky.

“We will have traffic coming both north and south. Lot of people, you know have relatives who live here and they come into visit over the Memorial Day weekend. You see more out of state tags on Memorial Day than you do around Thanksgiving and Christmas around here,” said Petry.

The greatest congestion was expected Thursday and again Friday. AAA anticipates that it will provide roadside assistance to more than 353,000 motorists this weekend.

Petry’s suggestions are to slow down on the highways and to leave a little early, in preparation for increased traffic and the possibility of accidents.

