Kentucky Wildlife Officials Seize Alligators From Home

Acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have seized two alligators from a McCracken County home.

According to an account on the department's official Facebook page, the reptiles belonged to a 55-year-old Paducah man, who admitted to having them when officers showed up at his door last Thursday. Each alligator was approximately 5 feet long. Officers took the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade. The owner was charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count is punishable by a fine of up to $500.