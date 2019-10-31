KSP: Inmate Escapes From Calloway County Work Detail

Kentucky State Police in a release say an inmate has escaped from a work detail in Calloway County.

Henry Rickard Jr. was last seen operating a Calloway County Road Department vehicle in the area of Sycamore Industrial Road in Murray. He is a white male standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

The 57-year-old according to the Calloway County Jail website was arrested in April. He’s scheduled to be released in August of 2022. He was incarcerated for drugs and weapons charges and should be considered dangerous.

The public is asked to not approach Rickard if he is located.