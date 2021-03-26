KSP Investigating Suspicious Death In Calloway County

Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Calloway County. A release Friday from KSP states a passerby found a body, described as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35, around 7 a.m. Friday morning in a roadside ditch in the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County.

The release also states the deceased woman was wearing purple framed glasses, a white t-shirt featuring Murray State University, black capri pants, and blue Crocs. She is described as being approximately 6’1” in height and weighing about 310 pounds.

Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputies initially responded to the scene and requested detectives from KSP respond to investigate. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner's Office assisted KSP on the scene.

Detectives are now requesting the public's assistance in identifying the deceased female.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or details surrounding the investigation are urged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.