Ky. Chamber President And CEO Dave Adkisson To Retire

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Adkisson is retiring in October. The chamber announced his decision on Thursday. A nationwide search for his replacement begins immediately.

The Chamber credits Adkisson for doubling its size, increasing staff and expanding its headquarters, creating the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and the Leadership Institute for School Principals and placing an emphasis on public policy, government relations and improving education.

Adkisson served the Kentucky Chamber for 14 years and is the longest-serving president in their 75-year history. He previously served as president of the Birmingham, Alabama Chamber of Commerce and is former mayor of Owensboro.

“It’s been a fantastic honor to be on such a winning team and to work with so many talented business leaders across Kentucky,” Adkisson said in a release.

“It’s now time for me to turn things over to someone else. I’ve offered the Chamber Board of Directors my help in assuring a smooth transition between now and my retirement in October. Meanwhile, we’ve got some exciting projects that I want to either see completed or ready to hand off to the next Chamber president. I have some personal projects, including serving as chairman of Georgetown College’s trustees, that I want to be able to give more time. I plan to stay involved, but on a project by project basis," he said.

Waverly Partners is conducting the national search for Adkisson's successor. The Chamber Board has appointed an eight-person search committee made up of board members to handle the transition.