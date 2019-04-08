KYTC Selects Preferred Route For U.S. 641 Construction In Calloway Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has selected a preferred alternative route for the reconstruction of U.S. 641 in Calloway County.

KYTC said the selected ‘Green Alternate 4-A’ is the westernmost route of the four proposed. The decision follows a public hearing in March in Hazel that attracted more than 500 citizens and received 180 comments. Two-thirds of the comments submitted favored the westernmost alternate.

According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, construction is expected to begin along the Kentucky portion in late 2020. The Calloway County Fiscal Court was awarded a $23 million federal BUILD Grant for the project. U.S. 641 will be reconstructed to a new four-lane highway that meets current design standards.