Lake Barkley Partnership For Economic Development To Host First Job Fair

The Lake Barkley Partnership for Economic Development is hosting their first job fair in Princeton next week.

Job-seekers will have the opportunity to speak with BGB Trucking, DHL Supply Chain, Henry & Henry Monuments, Hydro Gear, Par 4 Plastics, TreeHouse Foods and WCA Waste.

Hopkinsville Community College will presenti information about their Commercial Drivers License Training program. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

The job fair is March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Amanda Davenport at lakebarkleypartnership@gmail.com.