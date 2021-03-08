Land Between The Lakes Reopening Camping, Other Facilities

By 1 hour ago

Credit landbetweenthelakes.us

Campgrounds, environmental education facilities and welcome stations are reopening at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Energy Lake Campground and Hillman Ferry Campground have already reopened.

 

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, North and South Welcome Stations and Woodlands Nature Station are open Wednesdays through Sundays. They will be open daily starting April 1.

 

Moss Creek Day Use Area will also be open daily beginning April 1. Many other facilities are open year-round.


 

Tags: 
Land Between the Lakes

Related Content

LBL Wildlife Report: Eagle Watching in Land Between the Lakes

By & Jan 27, 2021
Lewis Hulbert (CC BY-SA 4.0) / Wikimedia Commons

Land Between the Lakes is one of the best locations in Kentucky and Tennessee to view several species of eagles, including the bald eagle. Woodlands Nature Station lead naturalist John Pollpeter discusses these striking birds of prey and how to best view them in the wild. 