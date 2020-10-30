Last-Minute Voting Questions In The Election Home Stretch

By Alana Watson 1 hour ago

Credit Tajah McQueen / Ohio Valley Resource

  The conclusion of this most unusual general election is only a few days away. On Tuesday, November 3, people will make their way to polls, if they haven’t done so already, to cast their ballots. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, election officials have expanded voting options for those who are concerned with catching the virus. But these new voting regulations have caused some confusion for Ohio Valley voters, and the Ohio Valley ReSource asked what questions voters had.

Here are answers to some last minute questions about absentee ballots, drop boxes, and in-person voting. Answers are provided by personnel in Secretaries of State offices and previous reporting by the ReSource. 

 

Q: If our absentee ballot is marked as received by a county clerk, does that mean it was accepted? If not, how do we know it was accepted? 

 

Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia have websites that voters can visit to see if their absentee ballot has been received. Remember that your absentee ballot has to be postmarked and has to arrive on specific dates to be counted. In Kentucky, Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and they must be received by November 6th. In Ohio, absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 2nd and they must be received by November 13th. In West Virginia, absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by county clerks by November 9th.

 

Q: When are absentee ballots logged in? When will the votes be counted? 

 

All Secretaries of State in the region  are allowing county clerks to start processing absentee ballots once they are received. Processing includes voter verification and separating ballots into precinct boxes. Ballots will be counted once the polls close on November 3, but of course some mailed ballots will be arriving later, possibly affecting the final official tallies. It is important to note that Election Day itself is not the deadline for counting valid ballots.

 

Q: Can I still vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot but have not received or submitted it yet?  

 

This depends on what state you live in. 

In Ohio, those who request an absentee ballot but change their minds can still vote early in-person — no problem, just go vote. However, on Election Day, Nov. 3, if you have received an absentee ballot and want to vote in person you must cast a provisional ballot. That means election officials must verify the voter's eligibility before the ballot is counted.

 

In West Virginia, a voter who received an absentee ballot can still vote in person if they go to their home precinct. You may have to vote provisionally to verify at canvassing that you didn’t already vote by mail. 

 

In Kentucky, if you apply for an absentee ballot, you are locked into voting that way unless you didn’t receive your absentee ballot. If you have received your ballot and don’t want to mail it, you can put it in a secured drop box. 

 

Q: Are drop boxes located at the county clerk's office?  

 

West Virginia does not have drop boxes, but residents concerned about postal delays can hand deliver their sealed absentee ballots to their county clerk. In Ohio, drop boxes are located at each of the 88-county board of election offices. In Kentucky, the number of drop boxes and where they are located varies by county. You can find your nearest Kentucky drop box here.

 

Tags: 
Kentucky
Ohio
West Virginia
absentee voting
Ohio Valley ReSource
General Election 2020

Related Content

Kentucky Vote By Mail, Early Voting Expanded Ahead Of November Election

By Aug 15, 2020
Lance Dennee/WKMS

  Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have announced changes to the November General Election that will expand mail-in voting, early voting and give the state more oversight over how many polling locations are open on Election Day.

Fewer People May Vote By Mail Than Expected. That Could Mean Election Day 'Chaos'

By Oct 1, 2020

COVID-19 is still spreading across the United States, but you would barely know it by how people are planning to vote this year.

As the pandemic took hold in the spring, voting experts predicted a national shift toward mail or absentee voting. Some experts predicted as many as 70% of all votes cast could be by mail, as was the case in Wisconsin's April primary.