Lawsuit: Comments On Transgender Treatment Led To Demotion

A medical professor is suing the University of Louisville saying he was demoted over his comments on how to treat transgender children.

The Courier-Journal reports Dr. Allan Josephson says in the federal suit filed Thursday that university officials retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment rights.

Josephson was demoted in 2017 after 15 years as chief of the medical school's Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology. He says it happened after he spoke at an event for the conservative, nonprofit Heritage Foundation. His comments included advising parents to listen empathetically to their transgender children while guiding them to align with their biological sex.

University spokesman John Karman said the school doesn't comment on pending litigation.