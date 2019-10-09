Lexington Herald-Leader To Stop Saturday Print Edition

Lexington’s only daily newspaper says it will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays early next year. The Lexington Herald-Leader said in a note to readers the outlet is adapting to changes in how readers engage with stories including reading more local news online. The newspaper said it plans to launch a Weekend Edition on Jan. 11 that includes expanded print newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Expanding print editions will include items normally in the Saturday paper including comics, puzzles and sports. The note said it will continue to publish breaking news on Saturdays to its website and social media platforms. The Herald-Leader said the strategic change will help it meets the needs of its readers now and into the future.