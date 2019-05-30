LG Celebrates Opening Of First US Washing Machine Plant

Credit LG via Facebook

LG Electronics Inc. has officially unveiled its first washing machine plant in the United States.

Company and local officials gathered Wednesday in Clarksville, Tennessee, to celebrate the South Korean appliance manufacturer's 1 million-square-foot (92,900-square meter) facility.

Tennessee's U.S. Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Bill Lee, Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and South Korean Consul General Kim Young-jun were in attendance.

Lee called the plant one of the most impressive in the state.

The $360 million facility has hired 550 employees and expects to hire as many as 700. Located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, the site was selected after a national search in 2011.

The LG plant will be near a new Google data center on the former Hemlock Semiconductor site that was shuttered in 2013.

