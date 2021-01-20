Listen Live: Inauguration Day Special Coverage

  • Listen to live special coverage of Biden's inauguration as 46th president of the United States.
Originally published on January 20, 2021 10:03 am

Listen to NPR special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Follow updates in our liveblog.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. Along with a dramatic shift for the country, this Inauguration Day itself is different.

Americans have been told to stay home because of the pandemic, and security is extratight two weeks after a breach of the Capitol building.

Biden has already released a slew of executive actions he plans to take immediately as president, ranging from the COVID-19 crisis, the economy, racial justice and climate.

After Biden takes the oath of office at noon, he will pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and then receive a presidential escort to the White House.

His administration has a news conference planned for 7 p.m. ET followed by a produced evening program hosted by Tom Hanks with celebrity speakers and musical performances.

Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

By 2 hours ago

In lieu of the crowds of spectators that fill the National Mall for a typical inauguration, this year the iconic stretch of land will be filled with nearly 200,000 flags, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By 2 hours ago

Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden is speaking at a scaled-down event before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Follow NPR's full online coverage in our live blog.

Trump Departs White House, With Capitol Riot Defining His Tumultuous Term

By , & 2 hours ago

Updated at 10:10 a.m. ET

Unwilling to admit defeat but with his time in office at its end, President Trump left the White House early Wednesday, skipping the Inauguration Day ceremony that generations of outgoing presidents have attended — a symbolic peaceful transfer of power that had been made all but impossible by his actions after losing the election to Joe Biden.

Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

By 2 hours ago

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, having defeated Donald Trump in an acrimonious, divisive election last November.

Biden will be sworn in alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual inauguration ceremony, conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and heightened physical security risks.

Watch special coverage live.