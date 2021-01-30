Longest-Serving Calvert City, Ky Mayor Remembered

Calvert City, Kentucky, announced its mayor died today. Mayor Lynn Jones, 70, served more than 20 years in the position and is remembered as “a great ambassador.”

A press release issued by the city quoted Jones as saying, “We’re pulling for you,” countlessly over the last year.

“He pulled for his city and for its people to flourish, and he believed in us enough to know that we would,” the release read in part.

Jones’ civil service began when former Calvert City Mayor Kean McKinney appointed him to the Calvert City Water Board. He later became a city council member, and was elected to the mayoral office in 1998.

The release issued by the city said Jones enjoyed working in his garden, reading, “front-porch sitting,” and working in his woodshop.

“[Jones] appreciated hard work and respected the difference in opinion. He was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city,” the release read in part. “He was 150 percent Calvert City, and he will be greatly missed.”

Jones leaves behind his wife of more than 40 years, Nancy, two children and four grandchildren.

The release from the city cited members of the community who remembered Jones fondly.

Pastor Mike Donald of Pathway Baptist Church said he first met Jones at Kentucky Dam Marina. He said their conversation centered around a phrase introduced to Pathway Baptist Church, ‘Capture the imagination of your community.’

“That is what Lynn did, he dreamed on how he could personally help Calvert City, Calvert Convalescent Center, and his church. Much of the improvements Calvert City experienced have Lynn’s handprint on it. He loved teaching his Sunday School Class. I believe it was the highlight of his week. He will be missed by many, but it has been a joy and privilege to have walked with Lynn,” he said.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Manager Scot Ratzlaff said, “[Mayor Jones’] vision for the community was astounding. For this ‘carpet-bagger’ his warmth, humor, and support will be missed.”

Calvert City Administrator John Ward said, “He was a friend, he was my mentor, he was our vision. We are going to sorely miss him.”

The city’s release ended with one of Jones’ quotes: “I know of no greater honor than to serve the people of this great community. I am most proud to be from Calvert City, to make Calvert City my home, and to make Calvert City my future. The best of life is right here and that life is limited only by our imagination. So, let’s imagine big, another generation depends on us.”