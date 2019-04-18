Related Program: Fresh Air with Terry Gross 'Lost And Wanted' Grapples With Grief, Regret And The Existence Of God By Maureen Corrigan • 50 minutes ago Related Program: Fresh Air with Terry Gross TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 18, 2019 1:18 pm Nell Freudenberger's gorgeous new novel tells the story of a middle-aged woman who receives messages sent from her college friend's cell phone — even after her friend has died. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.