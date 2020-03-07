'Making Is About Our Survival': Exhibition Celebrates Artwork Of Native Women

One thousand years of Native American women's art is currently traveling around the country, being featured at major museums.

"The whole idea to wipe us off the face of the Earth didn't work," says Anita Fields, an Osage artist in the show. "So we're still very powerfully here."

"Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists" is now on view at Smithsonian Institution's Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., just across the street from the White House. It's the third stop on a tour that also includes Minnesota, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Of course, legendary Native women artists — such as Puebla potter Maria Martinez — have been featured in solo exhibitions, including at the Renwick Gallery. And Native women's work has long been shown in major museums such as the Smithsonian. But that does not mean it was recognized as such.

"It wasn't being called Native women's art," points out Fields. "It was: The war shirt that was worn by the warrior, and so it was named for him."

Native women's art was usually anonymized and identified by tribal affiliation when exhibited in museums, says co-curator Jill Ahlberg Yohe. "This was a Nez Perce object, or an Apache dress," she explains by way of example. The names of the artists have been lost.

Yohe and co-curator Teri Greeves, who's Kiowa, assembled an advisory board in 2014 of Native women artists, curators and scholars who selected the work represented in "Hearts of Our People," along with some non-Native scholars. The exhibition's art ranges from an ancient pot from 1,000 CE — presumably made by a Hohokam woman in the part of the country that's now Arizona — to the colorful, contemporary tapestries, ruminative and reminiscent of watercolors, created by Hopi artist Ramona Sakiestewa called Nebula 22 & 23.

"I'm very interested in deep space," Sakiestewa explains in an exhibition video. "Like the cosmos, and stars, because that's a scientific vocabulary that indigenous people in the Americas have had. But I think everyone thinks we're just out collecting nuts and berries, and that's it — not that our cultures are based in really deep science."

Or science, art and environmentalism, in the case of mother-daughter Ottawa Pottawatomi artists Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish, whose work is also on display in the show. Their family has been weaving baskets in Western Michigan for generations.

Parrish has a piece in the show that speaks directly to regeneration — the shape suggests a pregnant woman — and her mother recently won a major fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts for her art and her activism. Kelly Church says the black ash trees her family has long harvested for their baskets have been largely destroyed by an invasive species called the emerald ash borer.

"It's a lot harder to find our trees," Church says, adding that her family may have to skip a generation in teaching how to weave. "I admit I go out there and I get tears in my eyes when I see all of those dead trees."

Devastation and trauma is inevitable in art that helped people survive genocide and cultural erasure. Co-curator Jill Ahlberg Yohu — who is not native, but curates Native art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art where this exhibition first opened — points to a disturbing work called "Fringe." It's a life-sized, lightbox image showing a woman curled up, facing away, unconscious, and nearly nude, with an ugly gash crossing her back.

"A wound that seems so deep that it is incapable of being healed," Yohu observes quietly. Anishinaabe artist Rebecca Belmore created the gash with special effects makeup and scarlet beads that look like blood. "It is stitched together through beads," Yohu continues. "It is stitched together through women's work."

Native women face a shockingly disproportionate amount of violence, and that is what this piece reminds the viewer. More than half of Native women have been sexually assaulted, according to a 2012 National Institute of Justice study. They face some of the highest rates of domestic abuse, and on some reservations, Native women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.

"This kind of making is about our survival. That's what I love about all these pieces here," says Church. "They speak to that strength and resilience that we've had for thousands of years right up until today — and thousands of years into future."

And this show puts Native women right where they belong, she says — credited, contextualized and celebrated in some of the most important museums in the country.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In recent years, people across the country have been touched by the addiction crisis, with most attention going to the opioids that are killing an average of 130 people a day according to government figures. But this isn't the first time the nation has confronted a drug crisis that has caused terrible damage. In the 1980s and '90s, it was crack cocaine.

In his new book "Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, And The Decade Of Greed," historian David Farber takes a deep dive into the history of the narcotic from its roots in the legal cocaine trade to crack's central role in the war on drugs. It also tells the stories of many addicts and dealers as well as the authorities who tried to stop them. And David Farber is with us now.

Professor Farber, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

DAVID FARBER: Good to be with you, Michel.

MARTIN: So there was a time when crack was talked about, like, all day everywhere. And now it's almost like ancient history. What made you, first of all, want to tell the story of crack now?

FARBER: I think one of the things that drove me as a historian is we live with drugs in the United States. We live with the desire of tens of millions of people to become intoxicated every day. And we sort of don't know what to do with that as part of the American narrative. So I wanted to try to think out loud about that.

MARTIN: Well, so let's go back a little bit. Why were so many people drawn to the drug, both using it and selling it?

FARBER: It's a drug that really produced a very hard high. And I guess a lot of people - then and now, let's be honest - were looking for that kind of oblivion. Crack was not a beginner's drug. It was for experienced drug users. And it was cheap. It was readily accessible. And it seemed not to have the dangers that, let's say, a needle drug like heroin had. So, you know, it fit the market. And boy, there were people ready to fill that market.

MARTIN: But you make the argument that the crack epidemic didn't happen by accident. You argue that there was a specific political and economic environment in the '80s that helped fuel the rise of crack. In fact, you have some very pointed language about this in the book. You say that the history of the crack era turns the American dream upside down. Talk a little bit more about that.

FARBER: You know, when populations are decimated by economic dislocation, they'll turn to what they can to get through the day. And back in the '80s and '90s, that's sort of when deindustrialization occurred, when jobs fled center cities. It left a lot of poor people, disproportionately poor black people, kind of adrift. And I think crack really tragically filled the void that a lot of people felt in those days.

MARTIN: And you outline some of the legislation that was passed in the '80s, including the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, to try to curb the distribution and the use of crack. The impact of that is something that is much discussed, you know, even now, right? But just talk about what the intention was and how it kind of went and took off in a direction that I think perhaps people did not anticipate.

FARBER: So I think genuinely, people were scared that crack was going to just flow all over the United States. And there was a kind of moral panic associated with crack cocaine. And a lot of people who really didn't understand or know anything about it had the power to legislate about it. And so what we saw was the infamous bill passed in 1986 that put away crack dealers for basically 100 times (laughter) the severity of those who sold powder cocaine.

I mean, it was all cocaine. There shouldn't have been that kind of big difference. But there was a decision that somehow crack was so much more terrifying that people who dealt in it should be mercilessly incarcerated.

MARTIN: What's your theory about why it is that they were so much more determined to be so draconian when it came to crack as opposed to powder cocaine when chemically, they're the same?

FARBER: I think part of it was based on some real concerns. Crack was a substance that became easily habituated to. In other words, people became addicted to crack much quicker and more easily than they did to powder cocaine. So I think people were scared. They were scared that this drug really was evil and deadly. Now, it turns out pharmacologically, it isn't that different. But it certainly appeared that way. And there were 500,000 probably by 1990 who were really being destroyed by crack cocaine.

And people saw that. It was in their community. It was in their families. So it isn't just sort of, like, distant upper middle class people were scared of this drug. It scared everybody. So, you know, it was merciless, but it was not completely irrational that people wanted to somehow put a stop to crack cocaine addiction.

MARTIN: So if there was political buy-in from a lot of the people who were most affected by it, then how do you call it racist?

FARBER: Well, you know, racism is a tricky word in this application because a lot of black politicians in the late 1980s were huge purveyors of punishing people who used crack. But I think the ways in which incarceration tended to focus so draconianly on African Americans made it kind of objectively racist.

I mean, here were millions of people using powder cocaine who just were having their lives destroyed by being put into jail for it - you know, to go to jail for five years for having a handful of crack vials in your possession, even if it was with intent to distribute. Those people were making $150, and they go to jail for five years and be marked as felons for the rest of their lives. That's pretty harsh treatment. And the fact that that became overwhelmingly black Americans - I mean, that's hard not to see as objectively racist.

MARTIN: And there are those who would argue that that very harsh criminal justice response is what led to the sort of waning of crack. And you say no, you don't think so.

FARBER: Yeah. I don't think that sort of looking at best practices in social sciences makes sense. Yes, it did contribute. But more, it was just people in the community watch what happened to people who became crack addicts. I mean, imagine being 15 years old and watching your 20-year-old brother or watching your father become a crack addict. It's, like, why in the heck would I do that?

MARTIN: Well, you know, that kind of loops us back to the current moment, the opioid crisis. I would prefer to use addiction crisis because it's not just opioids, but opioids play a huge role in it. A very different reaction, I think, that we're seeing from authorities, from politicians, from the public. Why do you think that is?

FARBER: Yeah. There's some irony here, isn't there? I mean, the opioid crisis, the heroin crisis, prescription drug crisis are far worse than crack ever was.

MARTIN: And so in the sense of...

FARBER: People dead.

MARTIN: ...What, the number of people dead or...

FARBER: Yeah, the people number dead, the people number addicted. I mean, it's an order of magnitude worse. In terms of deaths, it's even worse than that. But, you know, different distribution system. This is coming through pharmaceutical companies, pain doctors, clinics. Then it goes underground. And those people aren't facing prison the same way crack dealers did.

I like to think part of this difference between how we treat the opioid addiction problem and crack is we've learned something. We've learned that public health solutions are probably better than carcial (ph) state solutions. But, you know, it's hard not to also see a kind of racial component to this. The opioid epidemic starts with rural white people. The other started with inner city black people. You know, that's part of the American story, I'm afraid.

MARTIN: That's David Farber. He's the author of "Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, And The Decade Of Greed." He's a professor of history at the University of Kansas, and we reached him there.

Professor Farber, thanks so much for talking to us.

FARBER: Thanks for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.