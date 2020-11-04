“Making Your Voice Heard”: Western Kentucky Voters Show Out On Election Day

Unofficial results from the Kentucky State Board of Elections show more than 2.1 million voters had cast ballots in Kentucky this general election, tens of thousands more voted than in the 2016 presidential election. Many western Kentucky voters interviewed by WKMS on Monday and Tuesday said they were inspired to perform their civic duties by voting, with the potential to create change at the ballot box.

“All citizens kind of have a responsibility to let their voice be heard but to try and influence the future of this country and hopefully change for good,” said Samuel Kemp, a first-time voter who casted a ballot on Election Day at Graves County High School.

Kemp added it’s important for people to learn to live together even if they disagreed on political issues, and to treat one another with love and respect.

In Calloway County, Murray Middle School Krista Fielder and her husband Drew Fielder voted early on Monday with a mindset of change.

“I think the direction of our country is incredibly important and regardless of where you stand on that, making your voice heard is the most important thing and the best thing you can do as a member of our national community,” said Krista Fielder. “So, regardless what party you voted for, making your voice heard is a civic duty, and something that we’re happy and proud to do.”

Fielder also said the debate over the location of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Calloway County courthouse grounds was on her mind when she voted.

“I think the most pressing local issue here right now is probably making sure we’re doing what’s right for our community in terms of the statue and everything going on around that,” she said.

Another Calloway County voter on Monday emphasized there were more races involved in the general election than simply just choosing the next president.

“It’s not just about the president. It’s also about the senators and other congressmen,” said JoLynne Polichette, who works as a doula for families in western Kentucky.

“It’s about all of them, right? Now, I think we put so much focus on it just being the president — and having whoever is the president at the time — and them carrying all the weight. It really is about who’s in Congress as well,” she said.

Nate Dobbs in Graves County struggled with making a final decision for presidency. When asked about what issues were most important this election, he said, “It’s pretty much all of them at this point. Kind of the entire country is up for debating. Honestly, I’m not quite sure who the right person is.”

Another issue voters interviewed by WKMS say they considered was the fallout of the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, and subsequent calls for racial justice and policing reform from her killing.

Several voters discussed how the death of Breonna Taylor sparked protests over racial equality. These protests have continued to amplify the Black Lives Matter Movement, causing nationwide controversy. This has been a major factor when it comes to how voters made their decisions at the ballots, as racism has remained a pressing issue throughout the nation.

Murray State University student Cameron Gough, who was voting in his home of Graves County, said civil rights is a key issue for him in this election.

“I feel like there’s a lot of change that needs to happen in the world. I feel like getting out and voting is the best way to make it happen, make your voice be heard,” Gough said.

Gough also said he voted differently in this election. He chose Libertarian Party Candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Ashley Collins in Calloway County on Monday said especially this year, civil issues and the election are hard to separate.

“You know, the things going on in Louisville with Breonna Taylor, the statue in town, I think is bringing out good and bad in a lot of people, and unfortunately it’s been intertwined into this election, unavoidably so,” Collins said.

Voters also mentioned COVID-19 and the economy in their responses., as the nation’s economy still deals with lingering unemployment and economic damage from the shutdown caused by the pandemic’s onset earlier this year.

“Our economy and COVID-19 is a big issue. I think the president has done a great job, and that’s who I voted for was Donald Trump,” Calloway County voter Shawn Clere said. “I think he’ll do what’s best for the country, yes. The world? Maybe not. But my country comes first.”