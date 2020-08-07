Man Charged For Murder Connected To Fatal Calloway Co. Crash

Kentucky State Police in a release says state troopers arrested a New Concord man Thursday for murder and other charges relating to a fatal collision last year in Calloway County

Shannon L. Jarvis, 40, is charged with Murder, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance - 1st Offense (Aggravating Circumstances), and other traffic charges.

The release said an initial KSP investigation showed Jarvis crossed into the northbound lane into the path of Mary J. Cole, 80, causing a head-on collision. Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.

Jarvis was transported from the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS, and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The investigation continues by KSP Reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and Reconstructionist Sergeant Eric Fields.