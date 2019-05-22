The Many Characters Of Cage The Elephant's 'Social Cues'

Eleven years ago, after a Metallica show, a gentleman named Warren told me "We have this band you have to hear." I jump into his car, he pops the CD in the player, and this blares out: "Oh, there ain't no rest for the wicked / Money don't grow on trees / I got bills to pay, I got mouths to feed / There ain't nothing in this world for free."

"Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" was the first of many successes for Bowling Green, Kentucky's Cage the Elephant. Over the course of five albums, the band has become one of the biggest in rock, not to mention an absolute cannot miss live show.

The group's albums have evolved, often avoiding a signature sound, as you can hear on its new album, Social Cues. In particular, "Night Running," featuring Beck. Beyond that, the band is wonderfully charismatic and entertaining, as evidenced by this chat with sibling bandmates Matt and Brad Schultz.

Hear a studio performance and our chat in the player.

