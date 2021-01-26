Marshall Co. Man Named Chairman of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Council

The Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Council announces a new chairman.

Josh Tubbs of Marshall County began his two-year term on January 1. Tubbs previously served as Vice-Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary for the Council.

The Council represents commercial users in the operation and maintenance of the waterway and advises public entities on how to capitalize off its potential for development. The Council has more than 200 members from 12 states and is composed of representatives of the private sector, states, counties, and local government.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Council was established in 1984 by the Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority.

Tubbs graduated from Murray State in 2006 and became the founder and CEO of Kentucky Lake Economic Development in Marshall County in 2008. Tubbs said “it is a tremendous honor” to serve as chairman.

“I look forward to advocating for the industries and opportunities along the waterway with my colleagues throughout the Southeastern United States,” he said. “Our work is important and impactful to the future growth of our nation as the waterway offers a tremendous logistical asset to numerous users across the country.”

Tubbs has served as secretary of A Soldier's Heart: Bluegrass & Muddy Waters; a director on the administrative committee at Central Church of Christ in Benton, Kentucky; and the Kentucky Association of Economic Development Board of Directors.

The Tenn-Tom Waterway opened to commerce in 1985 and is a transportation route for shipping raw materials and other bulk products between mid-America and the Southeast.