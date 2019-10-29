Marshall County Nonprofit Planning Asian Carp Fishing Festival

A new Marshall County non-profit plans to assist in the fight against invasive Asian Carp.

The group is called Asian Carp Aid. The nonprofit is putting together a network of donors and volunteers in the region to raise funds and public awareness about Asian Carp in west Kentucky.

Matt Quinn is the founder of Asian Carp Aid. He said he hopes the organization will help return west Kentucky's tourism dominance.

"This is a method of raising our community to try to restore ourselves from a fishing tourism perspective," said Quinn.

Officials with Asian Carp Aid said the region needs additional help beyond the funding allocated by federal and state governments. The organization is planning to host a fishing festival to raise money for habitat restoration and Asian Carp management.

Asian Carp Aid plans to partner with agencies including the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.