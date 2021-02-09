Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of The Supremes, Dies At 76

By 17 minutes ago
  • Mary Wilson (left), Diana Ross and Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes in 1968. Wilson a co-founder of The Supremes, died Monday night at her home in Henderson, Nev. She was 76 years old.
    Mary Wilson (left), Diana Ross and Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes in 1968. Wilson a co-founder of The Supremes, died Monday night at her home in Henderson, Nev. She was 76 years old.
    Keystone / Getty Images
Originally published on February 9, 2021 7:50 am

Mary Wilson, one of the co-founders of The Supremes, died Monday at the age of 76, her publicist announced.

Wilson "passed away suddenly" at her Henderson, Nev., home, the singer's longtime friend and publicist Jay Schwartz said in a statement. The cause of her death has not yet been released.

Wilson was a "trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers," Schwartz said in his statement.

She began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called the Primettes. The group went on to become The Supremes, with members Diana Ross and Florence Ballard.

Mary Wilson performs onstage during Project Angel Food's Annual Angel Awards in 2019.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Project Angel Food

The group achieved unprecedented success with Motown Records in the 1960s, reaching 12 No. 1 hits like "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," and "Stop! In the Name of Love."

Motown founder Berry Gordy said in a statement to NPR, "I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Mary Wilson
The Supremes
henderson
Nevada
Berry Gordy
Detroit
Primettes

Related Content

Boxer Leon Spinks, Who Toppled Muhammad Ali, Dies At 67

By Feb 7, 2021

Leon Spinks, who shocked the boxing world with his 1978 defeat of Muhammad Ali to claim the heavyweight championship, died Friday in Henderson, Nev. He was 67.

His death was announced by the public relations group Firm PR. In recent years, Spinks had battled prostate cancer and other forms of cancer.

Delta Regional Authority Awards Over $250,000 To Two Western Kentucky Workforce Programs

By Scottlynn Ballard Nov 30, 2020
WKCTC / Provided

The federal-state economic development partnership Delta Regional Authority is awarding $256,580 in grants to two western Kentucky workforce programs, which economic development leaders tout will build on the region’s economy.

As Hospitals Fill With COVID-19 Patients, Medical Reinforcements Are Hard To Find

By & Nov 30, 2020

Hospitals in much of the country are trying to cope with unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 patients. As of Sunday, 93,238 were hospitalized, an alarming record that far exceeds the two previous peaks in April and July, of just under 60,000 inpatients.