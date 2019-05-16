Maximum Security Owners Sue KHRC To Reverse Kentucky Derby Disqualification

The owners of Maximum Security are suing the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and race stewards.

The owners are seeking to reverse the horse's disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner and restoration of purse money. The lawsuit filed by Gary and Mary West on Tuesday in U.S. District Court says the steward’s evidence was not substantial. They claim the process before and after the disqualification was "bizarre and unconstitutional". Maximum Security crossed the finish line first on May 4th before being disqualified and dropping to 17th for impeding the paths of several horses. // Last week, an appeal of the disqualification was denied. The lawsuit says that due process was denied along with the 1.86 million dollars the winner's share of the 3 million dollar purse.