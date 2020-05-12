Mayfield Police Dept. Honors Fallen Officers For National Police Week

The Mayfield Police Department, taking part in National Police Memorial Week, honored its officers who died in the line of duty with wreath presentation ceremonies.

A press release issued by Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said he and his department wanted to recognize the three officers who were killed in the line of duty while serving Mayfield Police Department.

“Each year during Police Officer Memorial Week, the Mayfield Police Department honors the life and service of three of our officers who were killed in the line of duty. Those men paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving their community,” Kent said. “Today’s officers face no less risk and on this somber occasion, we lift them up for the work that they do to keep others safe.”

Officer Hartley H. Gillum was shot and killed on June 16, 1940, while attempting to serve a search warrant to a suspected bootlegger. He served as an officer for 15 years and was 65 when he died. According to the release issued by Kent, another officer and state trooper were also shot and seriously injured during the incident. Three days later, the suspect resisted arrest and was shot and killed by police.

Officer Charles K. Todd was stabbed at a wedding on Aug. 22, 1992, when an uninvited guest started a fight and Todd attempted to intervene. He served as an officer for 15 years and was 43 when he died.

Officer Terry L. Sanders was killed in an aircraft accident while on duty on Sept. 15, 1989. The plane crashed as a result of heavy fog and rain. He served as an officer for 10 months and was 23 when he died.

Gillum is interred at Maplewood Cemetery; Todd is interred in Oak Rest Cemetery; Sanders is interred in Mayfield Memory Gardens.