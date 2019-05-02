McCracken Co. Board of Education Could Remove Board Chair At Special Called Meeting

The McCracken County Board of Education might remove their current board chair and elect someone into the position at a special called meeting tonight.

This comes following a string of criminal investigations into several school district employees, a volunteer coach and a high school student.

These charges stem from alleged inappropriate contact with minor students and the alleged failure of school officials to report this contact to law enforcement.

Charges against the McCracken County High School Principal and the Director of Pupil Personnel have since been dropped.

The current board chair is Steve Shelby. Superintendent Brian Harper resigned following the charges in March.

The board appointed Heath Cartwright to serve as interim Superintendent.

The special called meeting is at 4:45 this afternoon.