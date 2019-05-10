McCracken County School Board Votes In New Superintendent

The McCracken County School Board named a new superintendent Thursday night following a string of controversies at their high school.

The board voted unanimously to select Steve Carter as superintendent. He will start on July 1. Carter is the current deputy superintendent of Union County Schools.

McCracken County schools says Carter came at the recommendation of the superintendent search committee.

Former Superintendent Brian Harper resigned following criminal investigations into several school district employees, a volunteer coach and a high school student.

These charges stem from alleged inappropriate contact with minor students and the alleged failure of school officials to report this contact to law enforcement.

Charges against the McCracken County High School Principal and the Director of Pupil Personnel have since been dropped.