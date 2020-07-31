McGrath: Let All Registered Kentucky Voters Cast Ballots Through the Mail in Nov., Just Like Primary

Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath is launching a statewide voter registration initiative.

McGrath is joining local leaders and voting rights advocates Saturday in Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, and Owensboro to register new voters ahead of the November general election.

McGrath is trying to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

During a campaign visit in Bowling Green Friday, McGrath said she wants all registered voters in Kentucky to be able to cast ballots through the mail this November, as a way of protecting people from the coronavirus.

The retired U.S. Marine fighter pilot said the number of people who voted through the mail in Kentucky’s recent primary election shows it’s the right thing to do.

“We just did it. You know, the primary...we were one of the states that you looked at to do it right. We weren’t like Georgia or Wisconsin. We didn’t have massive lines.”

Kentucky’s Republican Secretary of State recently came out against the idea of universal mail-in voting for the general election. Michael Adams said he’s worried local election officials and post offices wouldn’t be able to process a huge influx of mail-in ballots.

McGrath said Friday the federal government needs to make greater resources available for states like Kentucky to handle increased voting through the mail.

“I understand that the state can sometimes be strapped for cash, because it does cost money. But this is our democracy. Everybody should have the opportunity to vote, and everybody should have the opportunity to vote without putting their life at risk.”

McGrath also called on Congress to extend the $600 weekly unemployment benefit that expired Friday, given the high number of people out of work because of the pandemic.