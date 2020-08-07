Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Member Of Senate Intelligence Committee On Election Security By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 7, 2020 5:16 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sen. Angus King, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on the intelligence community's warning about China, Russia and Iran trying to interfere in the election. TweetShareGoogle+Email