Mitch McConnell Wins Seventh Term In U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell has won his seventh term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after 8 p.m., McConnell was ahead of McGrath 61% to 35% statewide.

The final results of the race will be tallied up as remaining in-person and mail-in votes are reported by county clerk’s offices across the state.

Polls showed McConnell ahead of McGrath throughout this year’s race. First elected in 1984, McConnell touted his leadership role in the Senate and passage of the CARES act earlier this year throughout the campaign.

McGrath criticized McConnell for not passing a new coronavirus relief bill before the election and rushing the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, previously ran for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional district in 2018.

McConnell is expected to speak soon.

