More Than One-Third Of Kentucky’s Civilian Workforce Have Sought Jobless Assistance

Nearly 70,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week. It shows the coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict economic damage even as the state gradually reboots its economy.

The number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking jobless assistance in the past eight weeks approached 750,000. That's more than one-third of the state’s civilian workforce.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 69,069 Kentuckians submitted new jobless claims last week. That was down more than 13,300 from the prior week, continuing a downward trend.

